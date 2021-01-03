Following the incidents in Neemuch, Mandsaur and Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan has given strict instructions, taking a strict stand. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan has said that it is necessary to maintain peace and tranquility in the state at all costs. If someone messes up, he won’t be left out. This warning of the Chief Minister has come in relation to the incidents in Neemuch, Ujjain and Mandsaur. Earlier, the Chief Minister discussed these incidents with officers.

In a meeting with ministers and department heads, the Chief Minister said that the campaign against mafia and adulterants should not be relaxed. He also said that officers giving protection to mafias should also be managed. The CM has indicated that the government may also bring a law against the stone-pelters. The virtual meeting of ministers and officers in the ministry lasted from 4:30 pm to 7pm.

During this, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan said, no one gives better feedback to the government than the public. The public is represented by legislators and ministers, so officers have to work under their leadership. He said- It is unfortunate that if I scold an officer, the public claps. It seems that there is a bit of mistrust towards the officers. It should not be.

Build trust among the public, listen to them and remove problems. The Chief Minister asked the ministers to increase the monitoring of pending projects of the department. List schemes that are not useful. For government services, the department should work for a single window and implement labor reforms effectively. Think about going out of the box, consider other options along with government employment.