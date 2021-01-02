Chief Minister Hemant Soren, on the occasion of the online foundation stone of the light house project, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to increase the contribution of the central government to reduce the financial contribution of the beneficiaries in these houses. The Chief Minister said that 1008 houses are to be built under the Light House Project in Ranchi. Along with the central government and the state government, beneficiaries also have to contribute about seven lakh rupees in this project. But, Jharkhand is a backward state. It has a large population of poor and laborers. It is not easy for the poor-laborers of the state to pay the prescribed share. Seeing the economic conditions of the poor and laborers, the Chief Minister urged the Prime Minister to increase the stake of the Central Government in this scheme.

After the foundation stone program, Chief Minister Hemant Soren told the media that the cost of the light house being built in 315 sq ft is about Rs 13.5 lakh. Apart from the central and state government, the beneficiary will have to pay around seven lakh rupees. In a poor state like Jharkhand, if people have so much money, then they will build their own grand house. The Chief Minister said that on the first day of 2021, PM Modi in six states of the country has started a new innings in the new year by laying the foundation stone of the Light House Project. Hopefully people will get the benefit. Jharkhand is a poor state and has a large number of poor people. There will be a need for more such houses in this state.

Workers should be taken care of

The Chief Minister said that a large number of laborers and poor people from rural areas of Jharkhand move to cities to work. Many laborers come and go from village to city every day, while many live in cities. They do not have accommodation. The Government should formulate an action plan for housing the laborers and the poor coming from rural areas for employment in the cities.

The government is running a scheme to give houses to the poor

The Chief Minister said that the State Government is working to provide housing to all. The government is running several schemes to provide housing to the poor and needy. Till now millions of homeless and poor have been provided houses and construction of many houses is going on. Housing-related schemes are being implemented in rural areas as well as cities. Electricity-water and gas connections are also being provided by the government in the houses allotted to the beneficiaries.

Member of Parliament Sanjay Seth, MLA Naveen Jaiswal, Ranchi Municipal Corporation Deputy Mayor Sanjeev Vijayvargiya, Municipal Development and Housing Department Secretary Vinay Kumar Choubey, State Urban Development Agency Director Amit Kumar and Urban Administration Directorate Director Vijaya Jadhav were present.