Guwahati / Aizawl: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday informed the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and the Union Home Ministry about the current situation there after several people were injured in a violent clash along the state border bordering Mizoram. Officials gave this information.

Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Informed PM Narendra Modi this afternoon on the Assam-Mizoram border situation.” I thank PM Narendra Modi for the support and assurance to resolve this issue. “

According to a statement from the Assam government, Sonowal also telephoned Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga and talked to him about the incident on the border. During his conversation with the Chief Minister of Mizoram, Sonowal emphasized on meaningful measures and joint efforts to resolve the border issue.

The Chief Minister also advocated working with cooperation to resolve the border dispute amicably and to maintain peace, law and order on the inter-state border. He said that there may be differences among themselves, but they must be resolved through dialogue.

Zoramthanga assured Sonowal of efforts and cooperation to maintain peace on the inter-state border. The Mizoram government has also approached the center to ease tension on the border between Cachar district of Assam and Kolaseeb district of the state.

Mizoram Home Minister Lalchmaliana said that a meeting will be held on Monday under the chairmanship of Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla between the two states, to take stock of the situation. He told that the Chief Secretaries of both the states will also be present in the meeting.

What is the whole matter?

It is worth mentioning that Vairangate village of Kolasib district of Mizoram is the northern part of the state, through which National Highway-306 connects Assam to this state. At the same time, Lailapur in Cachar district of Assam is its closest village.

Deputy Commissioner of Police of Kolasib district, H Lalthalangliana, said today that some people from Assam allegedly stoned a group near the auto rickshaw stand on the outskirts of the border village on Saturday evening, after which the residents of Vairangate village were carrying sticks. Gathered in large numbers.

He said that despite the prohibition applied in the area, angry mob of Vairangate village set fire to about 20 makeshift huts and shops on the national highway which belonged to the people of Lailapur village. The Deputy Commissioner of Police said that several people including four people of Mizoram were injured in this violent clash that lasted for hours.

Cachar Superintendent of Police Bhanwar Lal Meena said, ‘We had received reports of some temporary houses and shops being burnt. Police reached the spot and controlled the situation. We are taking all possible steps to ensure that such incidents do not happen in future.

