Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan warned the mafia to leave the state. He said that if he does not do this, he will be buried 10 feet down in the ground.

Shivraj Singh Chauhan, while addressing a program organized in Babai block of Hoshangabad district on the occasion of Good Governance Day, said, “Leave Madhya Pradesh, otherwise I will bury 10 feet in the ground, I will not know anywhere.”

He said that today is the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, which we celebrate as Good Governance Day.

Chauhan said, “The meaning of good governance for us is that people should get the benefits of government services and schemes without taking it.”

He said in another program, “All the welfare schemes that Kamal Nath stopped, all those schemes including Sambal are being started.” In Madhya Pradesh, there will be rule of law, not of goons and miscreants.

