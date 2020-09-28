Bhopal: Purushottam Sharma, the special DG of Madhya Pradesh, beaten his wife and the video has gone viral. He has been removed from the post of Special DG. Now Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan has also given a statement on this issue. CM said that if those who sit in the post of responsibility break the law, then action will definitely be taken against them irrespective of any post.

Let us know that on Monday, a video of Purshottam Sharma went viral in which he was beating his wife brutally. Purushottam Sharma, a DGP level officer of Madhya Pradesh, was suspiciously caught red handed by a wife at a woman’s house. After this, Sharma reached home and assaulted his wife. Son Parth Gautam Sharma sent a video of both the incident to the Home Minister, Chief Secretary and DGP, requesting to register a complaint against the father. After this video went viral, he was freed from his position while taking action on Purushottam Sharma.

He has been relieved of his duties. If anyone who holds a responsible position, is found to be indulging in illegal activities and taking laws into his hands, then action will be taken against them, irrespective of who they are: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan https://t.co/R58xF8daTD pic.twitter.com/TMOMV2mtf6 – ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2020

Reacting to the incident, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan said, ‘He (Purushottam Sharma) has been removed from the post. If someone holds the post of responsibility and indulges in illegal activities or takes the law in hand, then action will be taken against them no matter what they are. ‘

Purushottam Sharma said in his clarification, ‘Even in 2008 my wife had complained against me but the question arises that since 2008 it has been 12 years, she has been living in my house, going abroad with my money, if Had my nature been of beatings, I would have complained long ago. He (wife) has cameras all over my house, as far as the beating is concerned, there is also a self defense but I give him and his son complete freedom if they think that I am bad then on me Action must be taken. Please tell that his wife has not filed any new case against Purushottam Sharma at present.