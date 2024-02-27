













CM Punk will not have his Wrestlemania moment, but it will be part of the WWE 2K24 DLC









Through social networks WWE 2K24 was where we saw the announcement of the arrival of CM Punk to this wrestling video game, except that, as is clear from the beginning, it is a DLC since the return of this wrestler took place in November 2023, right at the end of the Survivor Series.

It is worth noting that CM Punk is part of the season pass of the game that will have more than 20 stars in which we can find several legends such as Mr. Perfect, Lex Luger, Diamond Dallas Page, the Dudley Boys and current fighters such as Kairi Sane, Jade Cargill, Pat McAffe and Carlito himself.

Source: 2K Games

There is no date per se for the arrival of the rest of the fighters, however, it is a fact that we will have CM Punk in this game and we will see if with him you can finish his story.

WWE 2K24, what's coming in the season pass

WWE 2K24 will have the return of the season pass, also known as the Season Pass, which makes the video game's lineup of fighters even more robust.

Just to give you a good idea of ​​everything that's coming, we will have 20 fighters and even the arrival of several popular culture icons such as the announcer and former NFL Pat McAfee and the singer Post Malone.

This season pass will distribute five downloadable content packs. It is worth noting that upon purchasing this content, you will get an additional 200 attribute points, a bonus to unlock WWE Legends and additional arenas.

Don't lose sight of the fact that the season pass comes in the WWE 2K24 Deluxe Edition and also in the 40 Years of Wrestlemania Edition. The first DLC will feature CM Punk and several ECW legends and will arrive on May 15.

