Patna: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has done the biggest attack so far without naming the Lalu family. Nitish said that we are servants, we work, there is no family. The family of some people is limited in their sons and daughters. Apart from this, people inside the party also have no respect. For us, the entire population of Bihar is part of the family. Therefore, we take care of the whole of Bihar.

The Chief Minister taunted that the people had given him a chance from 90 to 2005. What did these people do then? There is a lot of difference between before and now. At the same time, Nitish took a sarcasm at the Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav and said that nowadays people are talking in a variety of ways by tweeting on social media. They are trying to divide the public by false propaganda. All the time, you are in the habit of creating confusion. But their divisions will do nothing. The public knows everything.

Let us know that the Chief Minister was laying the foundation stone of many schemes through video conferencing on Tuesday. During this time, he said that this program could be the last program of his tenure.

Nitish Kumar said that we have done development work with justice, which has led to the development of every section. Worked for the welfare of all those who were on the sidelines and marginalized. Our job is to kill people. The people of the rest of Bihar thank them for the service they have given us so far. The public is the owner. If we get a chance ahead, we will keep working.

