Chief Minister Nitish Kumar programmed the Patna Metro Rail project through video conferencing. In addition to the inauguration of the Cancer Institute at IGIMS, the foundation stone of various schemes of seven departments and started. The Chief Minister also targeted the opposition and said that from 1990 to 2005, they did not do any work. They know only to criticize.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that the work of both the sections of Patna Metro Rail will be completed in five years. The Chief Minister said that Bihar is developing and it is getting full cooperation of the Central Government. It is our resolve to make Bihar a developed state. The Chief Minister also said that one lakh 94 thousand corona checks were conducted on one day in Bihar on September 21 and no such investigation has been done in any province in one day.

On the other hand, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav has attacked the central and state government regarding the bill related to farmers. The tweet made on Monday from the official Twitter handle of Lalu Prasad alleged that the farmer and anti-poor JDU-BJP had shut down APMC in Bihar in 2006 itself.

He has claimed that his side effect is that since then not even one percent of the total foodgrain target of the Bihar government was purchased at the minimum support price. Lalu said that this increased poverty and it became the main reason for migration.