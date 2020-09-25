Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has said that for me the entire Bihar is a family. All are members of a family. At the same time, taunting the opposition that for some people, the son, daughter and wife are the family and only they have their concerns. Said that I have no personal desire. It is my religion to serve the public. Ever since the public gave opportunity, they have been engaged in their service. If given a chance further, we will serve more.

In the press conference at the JDU office on Friday after the announcement of the assembly election, the Chief Minister welcomed the announcement of the election and said that election campaigning will be done following social distancing. There will be a meeting, but the provisions regarding Corona will have to be followed. There will be a meeting during the day, then in the evening, people will contact people through video conferencing. It also said that some parties were demanding not to hold elections on Corona, but the entire matter was to be decided by the Election Commission. Ultimately, the Commission has decided to hold elections. We understand that all parties will participate in the election.

Upendra Kushwaha not aware

On the question of reporters whether Upendra Kushwaha is also going to be a part of NDA, he said that I do not know about him. Yes, Jeetan Ram Manjhi broke away from the Grand Alliance and became part of the NDA.

Seat allocation soon in NDA

The Chief Minister also said that no decision has been taken on seat sharing in NDA. It will be worked on soon. Now we do not have much time in the election of three phases. We will have to do all the work in a short time.

Didn’t say anything about Chirag’s question

Despite repeated questions about LJP President Chirag Paswan, the Chief Minister did not say anything openly. Journalists also questioned that Manjhi has come to NDA, so LJP is no longer needed. The Chief Minister said that there is no such thing.

Done what you said

The Chief Minister said that whatever we said before or during the election has been completed later. In the year 2015, seven decisions were made. Later we changed our alliance, but we fulfilled the seven decisions. No work has left pending. Some part is left, which will be completed by October 2020. In 15 years, every field worked for education, health, roads, bridges, electricity etc. Developed for all regions. The public is the owner ahead.

We fight for everyone

The Chief Minister said that we fight for all where we are, for whom we are. We also respect opponents. No matter what we say, we do our work. Some people have a habit of speaking, let them speak.