The CM Nitish Kumar reached the Secretariat amidst speculation of political crisis and claims of opposition on Bihar government to induct JDU MLAs in BJP in Arunachal. He reviewed the development works with the officials and discussed the plans for the new year. He also released the diary and calendar of the Bihar government on the new year. CM Nitish congratulated Biharis on the new year.

CM reviewed the works of Rural Development, RTPS and Transport Department. Speaking to reporters while exiting the secretariat, CM Nitish Kumar said that there is no political crisis in Bihar and the government is doing its job well. Said that their way of functioning has been different. He first looks at every aspect of governance himself and then executes the plans as needed. He said that we do not think about challenges. For us, public work is important. He said, ‘We have been coming here before, travel had reduced for some years. My mind came, work from here, then started coming from today. Now he will come here at least once a week and work from here.

CM said that the work is being done on the plan for the work we have decided this time. Survey is being done about everything, so that better work can be done. This time the budget will come, provision will be made for many things. One has to keep looking at every subject, some work is going on. Where is it being hindered? There is no difficulty in the implementation of the decisions taken. Seeing something on the spot gives correct information. We go into the field and see a lot of things. CM said that serving people is our religion. Significantly, for the last few days, Nitish Kumar has been visiting and inspecting continuously. During this time, he is also putting up a class of officers.

On the other hand, at the residence of former Bihar CM Rabri Devi, her birthday was celebrated with joy of the new year. On this occasion, Rabri Devi congratulated the people of Bihar and made a scathing attack on the BJP and JDU coalition government. He said that crime and chaos is at the peak in the state. On the possibility of Nitish Kumar being re-inducted into the Grand Alliance, Rabri Devi said that the party president and other leaders would discuss and decide what to do. He said that the BJP can do in Bihar as it did in Arunachal. The BJP does everything silently. Reveals when you do.

Earlier, on the Twitter handle of former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad, a message of congratulations for Biharis on New Year was also circulated on his behalf. It says in this message- ‘Happy New Year 2021. In the new year, poverty, helplessness, unemployment, unemployment should be eliminated. The distinction between socio-economic inequality and high-low was erased. Love is increased, communal harmony is established, wishing you all a healthy and happy life with these wishes. ‘