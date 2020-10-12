Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that the corona infection in the state has now spread to the community level. He said that evidence has also been found that the corona virus is spreading through the air. Let us know that preparations for Durga Puja are beginning in West Bengal. In such a situation, the statement of the Chief Minister has increased the concern of the people.

On Sunday, 3,612 new cases of Kovid-19 were reported in West Bengal, which is the highest number of cases reported in a single day in the state. With these new cases, the number of infected in the state increased to 2,94,806. This information was given in the bulletin issued by the Health Department.

There are instances of airborne and community spread of COVID-19 in West Bengal: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee – Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 12, 2020

On Monday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that some such cases have come to light, which shows that the corona is now spreading through the air. Apart from this, incidents of corona outbreak have also come up in the state at the community level.



I request Durga Puja Committees to not allow people without masks in pandals. They should be kept in a separate zone. If puja committees can give masks then it’s fine. But we can’t expect everyone to do the same: M Banerjee, West Bengal CM, on the upcoming Durga Puja celebrations pic.twitter.com/TLGiANrFtH – ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2020

The Chief Minister urged all Durga Puja committees that no one should be allowed to enter the pandal without a mask. They should be kept in separate zones. If the Pooja Committee provides them with a mask, it is a good thing, but we cannot expect this from everyone.

The bulletin issued by the Health Department said that after the death of 59 more patients infected with the virus, the death toll in the state rose to 5,622. The bulletin states that with the recovery of 3,110 patients from Saturday, the rate of recovery of patients in the state was 87.84 percent. In West Bengal, 30,236 patients are now being treated. In the last 24 hours, 42,611 samples were tested for Kovid-19.