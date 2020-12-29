Birbhum: A rhetorical visit between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the BJP continues in West Bengal. On Tuesday, at a rally held in Bolpur in Birbhum district, Mamta Banerjee targeted the BJP and said that you can buy some MLAs but not the Trinamool Congress.

People are with us – Mamta Banerjee

Recently many TMC leaders including Shubhendu Adhikari have joined BJP. Shubhendu Adhikari was considered close to Mamta Banerjee. In her rally, Mamta Banerjee said that it does not matter if some MLAs leave the party, the public is with us. Along with this he said, “Those who do not respect Mahatma Gandhi and other great legends of the country, they talk of making ‘Sonar Bangla’. Rabindranath Tagore has already prepared ‘Sonar Bangla’ many decades ago and we have BJP There is a need to protect this institution from communal attacks. “

‘Visvabharati Vice Chancellor of BJP’

The Chief Minister described Visva Bharati Vice Chancellor Vidyut Chakraborty as a BJP man. He said, “The vice-chancellor of Visva-Bharati is a BJP man, he is promoting communal politics, harming the heritage of the university. I feel bad when I see efforts for communal politics in Visva-Bharati. is.”

Mamta Banerjee also did a road show

Mamta Banerjee also did a four-kilometer road show. Targeting the Vice Chancellor of Visva-Bharati, the Trinamool Congress supremo said, “Efforts to damage Tagore’s cultural heritage have to be stopped with full force.”

BJP outsiders party

Apart from this, he said on Tuesday, describing BJP as a party of outsiders, that the land of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, who was awarded the Nobel Prize, will never let secularism dominate politics.

Indo-UK flights will be canceled after 31 December, after the confirmation of new strains in the country, the aviation minister gave the indication