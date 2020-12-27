new Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday appealed to the Center to withdraw the agricultural laws and said that farmers are protesting for survival. Kejriwal, who reached for the second time to meet thousands of farmers protesting at the Singhu border since last week of November, said, “I challenge any Union Minister to open an open debate with the farmers, which will show that this agricultural law will be profitable.” Or harmful.

Chief Minister Kejriwal was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Earlier on December 7, Kejriwal went to meet the farmers on the Singhu border of Delhi-Haryana. Arvind Kejriwal said, “Farmers are demonstrating for their lives. This law will take away their land. I join hands and appeal to the Center to kindly withdraw these three agricultural laws. ”

Manish Sisodia told the protesting farmers, “We are closely monitoring all the arrangements and making sure that you (the farmers) have least trouble.” Kejriwal visited Delhi government during the Singhoo border visit Also reviewed the arrangements made.

Significantly, Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party are strongly supporting the farmers who are opposing the agricultural laws of the Center. Apart from the Singhu border, farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, are opposing new agricultural laws on various borders of Delhi.

Farmers sent proposal for talks with the government on 29 December

Please tell that farmers have set a time of 11 am on December 29 for the next round of talks with the government. For negotiation, the farmers have put four conditions before the government, in which there is a demand for cancellation of all three new agricultural laws.

