Ranchi: On the occasion of completion of one year of his government, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that all-round development of the state of Jharkhand is possible by using all the capabilities better.

The Chief Minister said that his government has taken a pledge that with the targets with which his government is moving forward, Jharkhand will stand on its feet in the next five years and the state should neither take loans or assistance from World Bank or other organizations. Will not be required nor will there be any need for cooperation from the central government.

Soren said this in a program organized on the occasion of completion of one year term of his government formed last year.

The Chief Minister said, “Jharkhand will not only be able to stand on its own feet in the next five years, but will also be able to help others with fulfilling their own needs.”

The Chief Minister congratulated the people on the occasion of the completion of one year of the government by paying homage to the sons and great men who sacrificed for the state and said that mineral wealth in the internal resources of the state as well as tourism, sports, education, art-culture There are plenty of capabilities in many other areas including.

He said, “Being Jharkhandi is his identity. He said, “I am proud to be Jharkhandi. Government has been formed with your blessings. You have given a chance to lead, but I am also a normal person like you. Meeting the public’s expectations is my first priority. The promises that our government has made are being fulfilled.

The Chief Minister said, “The government has prepared an action plan to give jobs to the youth and the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has been instructed to release the calendar for examinations in January. With this, the appointment process will start.

He also said that Jharkhand is the first state in the country to give scholarships to its students for higher education abroad. Apart from this, the government has intensified efforts for qualitative improvement in the education sector by running five thousand Adarsh ​​Schools, one CBSE based school in every district.

