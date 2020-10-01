Highlights: CM Gehlot tweeted on Hathras misdemeanor in the country

The tweet also mentioned the incident of rape of two minor women in Baran

Said – Unfortunate to compare Hathras rape to Baran incident

CM Gehlot said that it was revealed in the research that the girls had gone out of their own free will.

Jaipur

In the country, where the incidents of rape (Rape case in India- Rajasthan) are increasing continuously. At the same time, politics has also started to take place. Due to the Hathras incident, the Congress is engaged in bashing CM Yogi Adityanath (Cm yogi adityanath) in Uttar Pradesh. On the other hand, in Rajasthan, CM Gehlot (CM ashok gehlot), who is condemning the incident of raping two minor sisters in Baran district, has given his clarification in this case. CM Gehlot took a tweet regarding this (CM gehlot tweet about hathras rape case) and said that the incident in Hathras is highly condemnable, as much as it is condemned, but unfortunately the incident in Baran, Rajasthan is compared to the incident of Hathras being done. While its research has revealed that the minor boys have themselves confessed before the magistrate that they have not committed excesses with them. She is asking to go out with the boys on her own free will.

The work of misleading the people of the country

Chief Minister Gehlot wrote in his tweet that by comparing this case to a gruesome incident like Hathras, a section of the media and the opposition are working to mislead the people of the state and the country. He said that medical treatment of girls has also been done. Also, research revealed that the boys are also minors, the investigation will continue further.

Incident happen

Regarding the question raised on the Baran incident, CM Gehlot said that the incident is one thing and action should be second, if the incident happened then the action was also immediate. Let us tell you that in this case, the relatives have given a statement that from 18 to 21 September, the youth took both girls to Kota, Jaipur and Ajmer. Where the gang-rape incident with both was carried out. At the same time, both girls were also threatened with death. But despite this, the boys were released.

Police denied the allegations

Here the police is also denying the incident of rape in this case. For this, a statement has been issued on behalf of the police headquarters, which has denied the allegations of raping two minor girls in Baran. Police say that both the girls have made it clear in their 164 statements that they have not been raped. Also, the medical examination has not confirmed the rape.