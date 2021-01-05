Gehlot warns the Government of India CM Gehlot has tweeted, ‘Cases of new corona strains found in Britain are increasing in India. The Government of India should reconsider the decision to resume flights from Britain on 7 January. If flights from foreign countries were stopped at the beginning of Corona in January 2020, this situation would not have happened today.

Do not become like the situation before … The Government of India should ensure that after the flight from Britain does not become the situation before the new strain of Corona.

New strains should be prevented from spreading. In his tweet, Gehlot said, “All the travelers who have returned from Britain in the past and all those in contact with them must get their corona test done to prevent this new strain of corona from spreading further.”

Unfortunate statement on corona vaccine Earlier, Gehlot said, “The mutual rhetoric between the two companies is unfortunate after the approval of the Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech companies vaccine in India.” This is a sensitive issue in which the Prime Minister should intervene.

Recovery rate in Rajasthan 96.14% The corona epidemic is under control in the state. The recovery rate is 96.14%. The number of active cases has come down to 10,000. Death rate is less than 1%. The positive rate in the last month has been below 5% even after conducting all the tests using reliable RT-PCR method. These are all good signs.

Now post issues causing trouble According to CM Gehlot, the recovery rate in Rajasthan is much better, but this does not mean that we start being negligent. If the public did not take precaution like before, then the situation can worsen. Post covid problems are seen in those who have been cured of Kovid-19 disease. Ignoring these problems can cause problems.

Do not ignore these things … People recovering from Kovid may have fatigue, tension, breath, heart, brain and kidney problems and mental troubles. If you see any problem, do not ignore it and contact the doctor. Experts are of the opinion that even after recovering from Kovid, one should stay in touch with the doctor for two months

