Highlights: Country – Increasing politics in the state of rape incidents

CM Gehlot again attacked BJP in Hathras case

CM Gehlot said that the girl was cremated at 2 o’clock in the night.

Gehlot raised questions about the Hindu culture of UP government and BJP

Jaipur

CM Ashok Gehlot has once again hit out at the BJP for the Hathras incident. At the same time, Gehlot has questioned the Hindu culture of the BJP by tweeting. Gehlot said that the girl was cremated at 2 pm in Hathras. This carelessness is heartwarming and will forever remain on the memory boards of the entire country. He further said that the cremation was done at night under the supervision of the police and the mother continued to cry for the last darshan of her daughter.

20 family members are exempted even during the Corona period

Gehlot said in his tweet that it is heartbreaking not to have the last glimpse of the family. He further said that 20 people have been given exemption to the family members inside the cremation in Corona also. The body is handed over to the family first at the funeral even without Corona.

Which Hindu culture does BJP talk about

Questioning the BJP, CM Gehlot said that in view of what happened in the BJP rule, which Hindu culture does the BJP talk about. Gehlot said that the bodies of those who are martyred on the border also come to the village first, by helicopter, from the plane, bodies are also brought from abroad … The honor of honoring our countrymen, culture and religious Always based on beliefs.