Highlights: Rahul -Gehlot condemned for stopping Priyanka from going to Hathras

Told the opposition that if they want to come to Rajasthan, then we don’t mind

Gehlot told the comparison of Baran and Hathras incident wrong

Said- many BJP leaders including Madan Dilawar went to Dungarpur incident, we did not stop them

Jaipur

The Hathras rape case has shaken the country. At the same time, the process of giving statements of politicians is also going on. Once again Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has given a statement on the incident of Hathras and Baran. He said that any event can happen anywhere. But taking action and negligence after the incident is different. Gehlot strongly condemned the detention of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi in Hathras. Gehlot said that it is the responsibility of the opposition in a democracy that if any incident happens, they should go there, but the way they are stopped and pushed, the less condemned they are, the less.

BJP leaders come to Rajasthan, we will give police protection

CM Gehlot said that if BJP leaders come to Baran, we will not stop them. Whether they go to Bhiwadi or anywhere, we will allow it. We will allow police protection, we have no problem. Gehlot said that if any major incident happens in Rajasthan, if the big leaders of the opposition are in Rajasthan, then we will provide them security.

Never heard of such an incident

The CM said that the manner in which the funeral of the gang-rape victim of Hathras was done at 2 pm. Never seen such an event. On the BJP’s sarcasm for coming to Rajasthan instead of Hathras, Gehlot said that this is a stupid argument. Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi are the leaders of our party. Believe in our point. We send the report, our leaders will trust it. But the Leader of the Opposition should come, why are they not coming?

We did not stop opposition leaders in Dungarpur

Gehlot said that when the incident happened in Kherwara, three BJP leaders including Madan Dilawar went, but we did not stop them. It is the opposition’s job to see why the incident actually happened.