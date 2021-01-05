new Delhi: In Rajasthan, schools and colleges from 9th grade to 12th will be opened from January 18. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the decision to open the school has been taken after the reduction in Corona cases.

He said, “Corona’s condition in Rajasthan is very much under control with excellent management and cooperation of the people of the state. The recovery rate has increased to an all-time high of 96.31 percent. With positive cases being zero in some districts, the situation is better in other districts as well.

In view of this, the Chief Minister said, “In view of this, classes from 9th to 12th in schools, last year classes of university and college, coaching centers and government training institutes have been directed to be opened from January 18.”

He said, “Due to the process of vaccination, Medical College, Dental College, Nursing College and Paramedical College have also been directed to open from January 11. In all these educational institutions, 50 percent attendance of the total capacity in each class will be on the first day, the remaining 50 percent will be on the second day.

Ashok Gehlot said, “Teachers will be given necessary training by the Health Department to prevent infection. In all institutions, social distancing, mask and other health protocols should be taken care of and they are instructed to ensure that they are governed under the guidelines of the Center, SOP

