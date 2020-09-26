Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has claimed that his government has fulfilled 252 announcements out of 501 of its public manifesto. He said that the state government has implemented many new programs and schemes from time to time apart from the manifesto. Gehlot said this in a review meeting on Friday with members of the State Council of Ministers and Chhattisgarh Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu and MP from Punjab Dr Amar Singh.Gehlot said that after accepting the public manifesto as a policy document of the government, the state government is conscious of the promises made in it and is making sincere efforts to implement them. He said that 173 promises of declaration are under process. The progress of some works has been partially affected due to the Kovid-19 epidemic but despite the adverse economic conditions, the state government is committed to completing all the announcements in a timely manner.

The Chief Minister also said that the achievements of the State Government should be given to the people to prioritize. Energy and Water Minister B.D. Kalla, Agriculture Minister Lalchand Kataria, Medical and Health Minister Dr. Raghu Sharma, Minister of State for Education Govind Singh Dotasara, Minister of State for Women and Child Development Mamta Bhupesh, Minister of State for Technical and Sanskrit Education, Dr. Subhash Garg included in their manifesto Informed about the progress on the respective points.

Home Minister of Chhattisgarh, Tamradhwaj Sahu, while praising Gehlot’s administrative capabilities and action plans, said that the public manifesto is a policy document of the state government. Describing Gehlot as the most experienced Chief Minister of the country, Dr Amar Singh, MP from Punjab, said that he started a scheme like free medicine, which was widely discussed in other states of the country.