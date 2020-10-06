new Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today that the second phase of the Corona virus reaching the peak in Delhi has passed and the situation has been controlled to a great extent. Kejriwal said that the Delhi government has increased the tests to detect infection faster.

“On September 17, the second phase of Kovid-19 reached its peak in Delhi when 4,500 cases were reported across the city,” he said. The situation has been controlled to a great extent. ”The Chief Minister also said that 10,000 beds are now empty in hospitals. He said, “I hope the second phase will also pass slowly.”

On Monday, 32 patients died due to Kovid-19 disease in Delhi, which increased the number of dead to 5,542. Apart from this, 1,947 new cases of infection were reported in the city, after which the number of total cases of infection exceeded 2.92 lakhs. After the death of 32 patients, the total number of dead increased to 5,542.

Currently 23,480 patients are undergoing treatment in Delhi. According to the bulletin, the total cases of Kovid-19 infection in Delhi have been 2,92,560.