new Delhi: Chief Minister Kejriwal has announced that all the weekly markets of Delhi will now be open. After the lockdown, the banning of weekly markets was also stopped and after that a limited number of weekly markets were allowed to open.

Now all the weekly markets of Delhi will be opened. Till now only 2 markets per zone were allowed. The poor people will get a lot of relief from this. Delhi cinema halls will also be opened from October 15. They have to follow all the guidelines issued by the central government. – Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 7, 2020

