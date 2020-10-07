new Delhi: Chief Minister Kejriwal has announced that all the weekly markets of Delhi will now be open. After the lockdown, the banning of weekly markets was also stopped and after that a limited number of weekly markets were allowed to open.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said by tweeting, now all the weekly markets of Delhi will be opened. Till now only 2 markets per zone were allowed. “
Delhi cinema halls will also be opened from October 15. They have to follow all the guidelines issued by the central government.
Kejriwal said, “The poor people will get a lot of relief from this. Cinema halls of Delhi will also be opened from October 15. They have to follow all the guidelines issued by the central government. “
