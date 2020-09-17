new Delhi: Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal has resigned from the Modi cabinet in protest against the bill related to agriculture. This is the first resignation of Modi Sarkar-2. Harsimrat Kaur gave the information about the resignation by tweeting. Now Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has targeted this resignation.

The Chief Minister said that he has resigned to find political ground. Harsimrat Kaur’s resignation is a drama. He tweeted that he has resigned from the Union Cabinet but still has not left the ruling coalition. This is not for the concern of the farmers, but to save their own dwindling political land. Too little too late

Harsimrat Kaur’s decision to quit Union Cabinet is another in the long chain of theatrics being enacted by @Akali_Dal_ which has still not quit ruling coalition. It’s motivated not by any concern for farmers but to save their own dwindling political fortunes. Too little too late. – Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) September 17, 2020

While giving information about his resignation, Harsimrat Kaur Badal tweeted, “I have resigned from the Union Cabinet in protest against the anti-farmer ordinances and the law. Proud to stand with farmers as his daughter and sister. “

Let me tell you that Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal had opposed the bills related to farmers in the Lok Sabha. He had said that the Akali Dal is a party of farmers. If the government does not take it back, Harsimrat Kaur Badal will resign from the cabinet. Only Harsimrat was part of the Modi government from the Akali Dal.

