The last car that takes up its position on the starting grid, the commissioner waving the green flag, the progressive switching on of the traffic lights from one to five lights and then switching off the cars with subsequent shooting from their pitches. There departure it is one of the most exciting moments of the race weekend and sometimes it can be decisive in directing or not the development of the race although the new 2022 regulation allows drivers to duel and chase each other more easily than in the recent past.

The response time of the drivers when the traffic lights go out is obviously important in determining a good start, but it is only the first step. After the reflexes of the drivers, in fact, other factors take over, studied by the teams in the setting at the level of the clutch software. Max Verstappen, for example, who started slowly during the Sprint at Imola (he was on pole, but was burned by Leclerc) complained over the radio about the “synchronization” of first gear. Carlos Sainz, on the other hand, asked to be able to use commands similar to those he had in McLaren to try to remedy the Ferrari F1-75’s congenital starting problems that will not be solved before 2023 (although the latest starts have not been a problem for Ferraris, indeed).

Speaking of the levers used by Carlos Sainz and the art behind the departures, Jon GrantChief Engineer of AP Racing (here you can find the complete interview with this reality of the Brembo group leader in the development of racing clutches), thus answered our question about why some teams or drivers use a double lever on the steering wheel compared to a alone: “The teams use the paddles according to the opportunities of the regulations: in general, they could use even a single lever. The speech was particularly critical before the negative feedback torque control system was introduced: the relationship between the paddle stroke and the thrust bearing that releases the clutch was crucial, because it was up to the driver to manually find the optimal point of maximum transfer of the couple. The clutch is now still manually operated by the pilots, but is supported by a negative feedback control. The driver therefore, rather than asking for a position of the clutch bearing, requests a certain torque directly through the paddle on the steering wheel. In any car with a manual transmission, the pedal is used to reach a precise bearing release position, generating a certain transfer of torque. In which case one relies on one’s sensitivity to reach a certain couple. Instead, what the driver does is move the lever on the steering wheel to request a certain torque and then the hydraulic control system quickly moves the bearing to the corresponding position, modulating it to satisfy the request. This is not a launch controlbut it is easier for the rider to achieve torque transfer than previous manual systems ”.