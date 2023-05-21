An article published in Climate Dynamics showed that the occurrence of the phenomenon decreased by 3% over the years

According to an article published in the journal Climate Dynamicsthe clusters of rain –large storms that feed back, extending for kilometers and can last for hours– are responsible for 40% of rainfall in the Amazon and have been impacted by climate change.

According to Amanda Rehbein, one of the authors of the article, comparing the past period (1950 to 1960) to the present, there was a reduction of almost 3% in the occurrence of clusters. On the other hand, their intensity, in the sense of the amount of rain, is increasing.

The clusters already have a variation in occurrence according to the season of the year. What was discovered in the study is that the future trend is for a greater intensity of rainfall in this condition, regardless of the season.

The discovery differs from a few studies that exist on the subject in other countries, such as the central region of the United States and the Sahel (a strip of territory in Africa located between the Atlantic Ocean and the Red Sea), where an increase in the occurrence of clusters and also their intensity.

“In the United States, there are long-term data that point to this trend of increasing occurrence and intensity. So, the first important result actually leads to another question: why in the Amazon is this trend different from other parts of the globe? A second insight along these lines is that our models consider only climate change, that is, the increase in temperature; we are not considering other variables”explains Rehbein.

With information from FAPESP Agency