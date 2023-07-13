Home page politics

The US decision to supply Ukraine with the controversial cluster munitions for defense in the Russian war of aggression is being hotly debated, especially in Germany.

The US decision to supply Ukraine with the controversial cluster munitions for defense in the Russian war of aggression is being hotly debated, especially in Germany – not least because the Federal Republic was one of the most energetic supporters of a convention banning these weapons. Germany destroyed its own Bundeswehr stocks of cluster munitions in 2015, long before the scheduled time. However, not only the USA, Ukraine and Russia have never joined the banning convention, i.e. are not bound by it under international law. The proponents argue that the foreseeable purpose in Ukraine is also different from use in aggressive wars.

The ammunition that the United States intends to pass on to Ukraine is designed as a so-called dual-purpose ammunition for use against both enemy soldiers and – protected – vehicles. The 155mm artillery shells, fired from guns of this standard NATO caliber, open at a predetermined height over a target and scatter 72 individual explosive devices (bomblets) over a distance of several hundred meters. A shot with this ammunition, explains the British think tank Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), which is close to the armed forces, could hit more enemy soldiers, specifically Russian soldiers, than even a direct hit with conventional high-explosive incendiary ammunition.

Russia uses two new types of cluster munitions

The main criticism of this type of ammunition and also the main reason for the ban by more than 100 states is the danger that emanates from the individual bomblets for bystanders long after a conflict. In numerous countries around the world (see map), entire regions are contaminated with unexploded explosive devices that years later injure or kill civilians. The decisive factor here is the error rate, which can be up to 40 percent depending on the type of ammunition. According to Western reports, Russian ammunition, which is also used against Ukraine, is particularly unsafe. In the conflict since 2014, Ukraine and Russia have used cluster munitions, with Russia even developing two new types, as the Organization Against Cluster Munitions reports. Their error rate is unknown. The USA give a rate of 2.35 percent for the grenades that have now been promised; that cannot be checked.

While the United Nations, the Red Cross and human rights organizations warn that the delivery to Ukraine would practically legitimize the use of cluster munitions and undermine global bans, supporters such as the scientists at RUSI point to Ukraine’s principles of deployment: In contrast to Russia , which uses cluster munitions to target civilian areas, Ukraine will use its missiles against Russian positions already surrounded by unmarked minefields and Russian duds. Ukraine has also pledged to document the use of cluster munitions – and to secure and clear affected areas, similar to minefields. There is no evidence that the government in Kiev is neglecting to protect its citizens.

Cluster munitions: Germany’s moral claim on itself

In the opinion of lawyers, the legal debate that is being conducted parallel to a moral one in Germany is irrelevant at this point. In addition to the fact that the USA and Ukraine are not parties to the Convention Banning Cluster Munitions, the protection of the civilian population is decisive for a legal assessment, explains the Viennese international law expert Ralph Janik: “This is one of the two cardinal principles of international humanitarian law. Civilians must never be targeted. If they are indirectly affected by attacks, proportionality to the military advantage must still be maintained. Incidentally, not only the enemy’s civilians are protected, but also their ‘own’ ones. However, Ukraine has already announced that it will only use cluster munitions where there are only Russian soldiers.”

Even if the Federal Republic of Germany, regardless of its position, has no influence on whether this ammunition is delivered, Germany also has a moral claim to itself in this debate. The then Federal Foreign Minister and current Federal President Frank-Walter explained the destruction of the last Bundeswehr cluster munitions in 2015 Steinmeier: “Our goal is and remains a global ban on cluster munitions.” Steinmeier currently sees no way for Germany to take an active stance against the US decision. The Federal Republic could not stand in the arms of the USA, he said in the ZDF summer interview. partly