This 2020 season will be, whatever happens, one of extremes for Novak Djokovic. On the one hand, a formidable series of unbeaten 26 matches. It’s very simple: never, in his career, had he remained undefeated until the US Open. Granted, the season has been cut in half due to the coronavirus. But his feat remains significant.

On the other hand, the Serb has probably never made so many questionable choices off the pitch. Between the disaster of the Adria Tour affected by the Covid, and this disqualification at the US Open, he is living one of his worst seasons in terms of image.

• The Adria Tour cluster

Initially, it was a simple promotional tour. An exhibition supposed to enhance the Balkans when the region had been affected by the coronavirus, and help poorly classified tennis players. But these good intentions displayed quickly disappeared behind the disaster of the organization in times of Covid. During the second stage in Zadar, many players and coaches tested positive. The tournament had to be canceled immediately. Above all, the images of the evenings between players have been around the world. We saw the first contaminated, Grigor Dimitrov, hug his acolytes, without a mask, without social distancing.

Very quickly, the responsibility of the world number 1 was pointed out. He tested positive himself, and his first reaction was … to fly back to Serbia. Several times thereafter, he spoke about his few days, acknowledging errors but condemning the “witch hunt” of which he was allegedly a victim.

“Will I be held responsible forever for a mistake? It’s up to you to judge if it’s fair. But I know the intentions were good, and if I had the opportunity to do the Adria Tour again, I would do it again “, he said in The New York Times several weeks after the episode.

A few days before the Adria Tour, Djokovic had already aroused criticism when he said he was “opposed to a compulsory vaccine against the coronavirus”. “I want to be able to choose what is best for my body” he had specified.

• The controversial trade union revolution

At the beginning of July, the American player Noah rubin, very active in the media on the fate of the lowest ranked players, criticized Novak Djokovic for failing in his responsibilities as chairman of the board. “He didn’t just miss the phone meeting with all the players, the ATP and the USTA (regarding the fate of the US Open and the implementation of protocols), he was doing something that could injure many people (organize the Adria Tour, note). Federations could be in difficulty. Players could lose money which they desperately need. It is very disappointing (…) Once again, 1% of players make decisions that affect everyone else. Without asking for a single second if it could harm them “

Regularly pinned down by lower ranked players, Djokovic chose to initiate a new union movement a few weeks later, during the Cincinnati tournament. “Following today’s successful meeting, we are delighted to announce the establishment of the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA)”, The Serbian, world No.1, wrote on Instagram, posting a photo of several dozen players gathered on a tennis court in Flushing Meadows.

In the process, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer called for “unity, not separation” by learning about the creation of this dissident union and the dozens of players who joined the ranks of the world number one. The ATP, created by players in 1972 and which has managed the men’s circuit alone since 1990, also criticized this initiative. “We recognize the difficulties our members face in the current circumstances, but we firmly believe that it is time to show unity, rather than internal divisions,” she estimated.

Dangerous gesture and disqualification

Last warning shot in his image already badly damaged in recent weeks, this disqualification in the round of 16 of the US Open. The images of his gesture, of the judge collapsed on the ground and his obvious pain, even of the way he tried to negotiate a less severe sanction for a good ten minutes after the referee told him he intended to do so. disqualify, may seriously undermine its capital of popularity with the public.

Novak Djokovic is not his first stroke of uncontrolled blood. In Miami, in 2018, he snatched the towel from the hands of a young ball collector, judging that it had taken too long to come to him. If he does not have the liabilities of a Nick kyrgios, of a David Nalbandian, or a Fabio Fognini In this area, Djokovic has a complex relationship with audiences around the world. When he plays against his rivals Rafael Nadal or Roger Federer, the public often takes up their cause for them. At Wimbledon, in 2019, he said:“When the audience shouts ‘Roger! Roger!’ I hear ‘Novak, Novak’!”. After this new blunder, it is not certain that the public will be more lenient towards him during the next meetings.