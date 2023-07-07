Cluster bombs are deadly weapons that, when exploded in the air, release small explosive munitions, bomblets, all around: they are designed to explode when they hit the ground and, in that case, leave no escape for anyone nearby. Very often, however, they do not explode: according to the International Committee of the Red Cross, 40% of cluster bombs released in some recent conflicts did not explode; which means that, once launched, from aircraft, missiles or artillery, they represent an insidious threat not only immediately but for years to come because they can kill or maim decades after they hit the ground.

Worldwide, 164 countries are signatories to a 2008 treaty, the Convention on Cluster Munitions, which prohibits the use, production, transfer and stockpiling of weapons. There are 36 – including the USA, Ukraine, Russia, China, Israel, India, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Brazil – the UN member countries that have not adhered to the convention.

Trap for civilians even years later

Cluster bombs consist of a large casing that contains a large number of smaller bombs. Fired from a cannon or launched from an aircraft or mounted on the warhead of a missile, the casing is designed to open at a certain height above the ground and release the sub-munitions. These are spread over a larger area than a single bomb would hit, multiplying the effectiveness. A single container can cover an area of ​​up to 30,000 square meters. This is also the reverse of the medal: often, in percentages from 3 to 25%, submunitions remain unexploded, perhaps just half-buried or in any case not very visible and become a death trap for civilians, often even years after the end of the conflicts.

For example, in Afghanistan the reclamation of the Russian ‘clusters’ was not yet completed when the Soviet invasion ended in 1989 and the same is happening in Iraq, Kosovo, Nagorno-Karabakh and even in Laos and Vietnam. ‘Cluster bombs’ have various uses. In some cases they have been used to spread anti-tank mines, but it is one of the rarest uses.

The different types and their uses

In most cases, submunitions contain high explosive and are used to target troop concentrations. There are incendiary ones and armor-piercing ones for use against armored personnel carriers (including tanks). Finally, those that release a shower of filaments of conductive material and are used to bombard power lines and cause a series of short circuits that make them unusable for a long time.

Even the US has a law against it

Even if the USA does not adhere to the conventions (Oslo and Ottawa) which ban cluster bombs, they have a law which prohibits their trade and transfer to other countries. Law that President Joe Biden can overcome by providing bombs with the lowest percentage of unexploded material and therefore more ‘safe’ for civilians in the future.