Ukraine To Be Received Cluster Bombs From US In New Weapons Package For Use In War Against Russia. The news anticipated by the US media signal a qualitative leap in Washington’s support for Kiev. What are cluster bombs? And why aren’t they admitted by over a hundred countries?

A ‘cluster bomb’, or cluster bomb, is a weapon that fragments in flight and releases a series of explosive charges, known in the jargon as ‘bomblets’, which spread over a large area. They can be jet-launched or land-based artillery. The ‘bomblets’ are designed to explode on contact with the ground and are capable of killing and seriously injuring people within the blast radius. According to data released by the International Red Cross, however, about 40% of charges do not explode immediately. The bomblets, therefore, risk turning into mines: they remain on the ground and become a threat to civilians even for many years.

More than 120 countries have signed the convention banning the production, use and transfer of this type of weapon. Russia, Ukraine and the United States have not signed the treaty which dates back to 2008. Kiev believes that cluster bombs would be useful in the counter-offensive, because they would make it possible to hit Russia’s trenches and fortified positions, reducing the gap relating to the difference in men deployed on the field and of artillery equipment. For months, the United States has rejected requests from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Now, in Pentagon circles, it is believed that the weapons in question would be “useful, particularly against positions fortified by the Russians.”