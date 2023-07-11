Ukrainian War, Dublin Convention and Cluster Bombs: Commentary

The President of the United States of America Joe Biden announced the sending of the CDs cluster bombs (cluster bombs), tightening the already existing theses even more relations with the Russian Federation. Firm and resolute the no of Italy expressed by the President of the Council of Ministers, Honorable Giorgia Meloni (Great Britain, New Zealand, Canada and Spain also expressed their opposition), which recalled how Italy is a party to the Convention on Cluster Munitions (Convention on Cluster Munitions) signed a Dublin on 30 May 2008 and which represented the completion of the negotiation process started in Oslo in February 2007.

The Convention entered into force on 01 August 2010, to date it has been ratified by 111 countries and signed by 12: states that have not signed up include the United States, the Russian Federation, China, India, Pakistan, and Brazil. Not even the Republic of Ukraine joined it.

