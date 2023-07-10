War in Ukraine, the green light for cluster bombs shakes the internal balance of the USA. Comment

The US President Joe Biden seems to show obvious signs confusion probably due to his advanced age, 80 years old. A few days ago he swapped the war in Ukraine for that in Iraq and the numerous naps do not bode well for one who possesses the keys to theApocalypse nuclear. In fact we find ourselves in a very critical situation: never since the end of the Second World War have we been so close to an atomic war that would have disastrous results for everyone. There is also note that –as he did not fail to say Donald Trump– with the exception of the Gulf War, all others were triggered by Democratic presidents.

