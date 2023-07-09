The man in camouflage Rimbambiden did not promise fuses, tric and trac and hand grenades. Cluster bombs are deadly

That Rimbambaiden may decide, albeit suffering as he says – but I don’t believe him – to send cluster bombs to his business associates, it is a matter that should make us all rebel and demand at least that Rimbambaiden renege on the offer.

That the European agenda should be dictated by Rimbabiden and the actor president of the most controversial “democracy” in this corner of the world, with all the press arguing that Europe has never been more united, is something that unleashes in me dismay close to syncope. And if only we weren’t a people of crushed people incapable of autonomous thought, as we are, it should make everyone feel a lump in their throats. Followed closely by an irrepressible regurgitation to be transformed into propulsive energy of an insurrectional type.

To the man in camouflage Rimbambiden he didn’t promise fuses, tric and trac and hand grenades. Cluster bombs are deadly. They are not weapons of defense but of offense, where they fall they sow death and leave no escape for a life and a half.

In 2010 the Oslo Convention entered into force banning them. There are 123 countries that have signed it, including Italy.

Among the countries that have not joined are:

#United States

#Russia

#Ukraine

#China

But lo and behold, the same ones who didn’t join the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

The #UN, as well as other signatory states such as #France, #Italy and #Germany, said they were against sending these weapons.

The declaration of the secretary general of the #Born Jens Stoltenbergwho candidly confessed that the Atlantic Alliance “doesn’t have a position” on the subject.

Curtain, please!

