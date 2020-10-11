At least 20 officials were contaminated by Covid-19 after traveling to Meaux (Seine-et-Marne) according to Jérôme Servolle, UNSA-police secretary for the South-West.

“Officials feel that we would rather expose their families than keep them in quarantine”, denounces Sunday, October 11 on franceinfo Jérôme Servolle, UNSA-police secretary for the South-West, after the multiplication of cases in the company of Agen (Lot-et-Garonne) after a trip to Meaux (Seine-et-Marne) at the end of September, which saw at least 20 officials contaminated with Covid-19.

In the Paris region, “we saw that officials had symptoms, they were going to be tested, they saw a doctor, but since there were a lot of them, the protocol changed, and they said: everyone is coming back, the company is relieved, and everyone goes back to their family “, in the Agen region, explains Jérôme Servolle, who regrets a decision “aberrant”.

Officials have been sent back to their families, even if it means that they infect even more peopleJerome Servolleto franceinfo

Consequence, notes the trade unionist, “we find ourselves today with twenty positive cases and awaiting twenty tests for which we do not yet have the results”. Jérôme Servolle does not understand that the March protocol has “exchange” according to him, since he was “clear: we put the officials in septaine, in solitary confinement in a CRS cantonment and we had them watched by the rescuers, basically that was it, except that the Parisian preventive medicine decided otherwise”, tackle Jérôme Servolle.

“They were already in a CRS cantonment, why not compartmentalize this cantonment? It would have been implacable logic, you keep everyone there, you have everyone tested there, and depending on the results , you advise “, advances the police unionist.