If you just watch enough YouTube videos you can eventually build a V12 in a Citroën Berlingo yourself in your mother-in-law’s driveway with nail clippers and a tape measure. Finding a video about how to properly paint your own rims shouldn’t be that difficult to find. At least a little online homework would have been advisable for this clumsy do-it-yourselfer.

CS Automotive from the US state of Tennessee shares the story of a special breakdown. The owner of a Nissan wanted to paint his rims black, but did not want to remove the wheels. Off the cuff, without taping anything, the owner sprayed the rims black, but also took the brake discs and calipers with him. The hub caps have apparently been removed for a while.

You can already see from the drips and the craquelure that it was a rushed job. The sloppy finish is the smallest problem. When the owner went for a drive, the paint on the brake disc got hot and the brake pads stuck to the metal. As a result, the car did not even get away from the traffic light, the garage writes.

Everything must be replaced

How bad was it stuck? When the car was towed away, the wheel did move, but part of the brake pad remained attached to the disc. The paint compound was therefore stronger than the brake pad, apparently. As a result, both the brake discs and the pads had to be replaced on all corners. For example, you can do a lot of damage with a ten-euro spray can of black.