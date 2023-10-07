The years of pandemic have been especially harsh on Hong Kong, a city with a cosmopolitan and open tradition, a crossroads of Asia and a traditional port of entry from the West to China and the entire Asian continent. But the celebration this spring, with renewed strength and records of attendance and sales, of Art Basel Hong Kong fair (a colossus of the contemporary art market that continues to bet on the city as one of its three world headquarters in the immense Convention and Exhibition Centre) and the opening to the public of the M+, the colossal art center designed by the Herzog & De studio Meuron, are very clear signs that the former English colony and engine of the Chinese economy is strongly returning to the game board and the mental map of any traveler planning a cultural circuit through vibrant Southeast Asia.

And in China the word “colossal” is not used in vain: the M+ It has half the world’s population less than a five-hour flight away, and its scale and program match those figures. It is dedicated to contemporary visual culture and is the flagship of a long-term project that wants to turn Hong Kong into a leading cultural hub in all of Asia. It is located on the edge of the sea in Kowloon, the part located on the mainland, and the best way to get there from the island is to take the legendary Star Ferry, that has been crossing the bay for more than a hundred years: just buy a (very cheap) ticket at its ticket offices and follow the orderly crowds that disciplinedly occupy their seats after pointing in the direction of travel with a loud and unison Clack! the reversible backrests of its large continuous benches.

Behind his back is the skyline impressive skyscrapers of Central, the island’s financial district. In front, the large rectangular mass of the M+, designed to function as a giant LED screen on which at dusk specially commissioned audiovisual works by international artists are projected (on my visit, some hypnotic and gigantic colorful hands by the Swiss Pipilotti Rist). A large park surrounds the building, with stands that allow you to contemplate the views on the other side of the bay, and inside, always on a giant scale, there are exhibition halls, auditoriums, a library and a restaurant with impressive views, the ADD+.

The commercial artery of the city of Hong Kong, China. On the right, the large LED screen of the M+ museum, on the shores of the Puerto de la Victoria. Bob Henry (UCG / Universal Images / Getty Images)

In the same district of West Kowloon, the city’s new cultural focus, there is also the futuristic XiQu Centerdedicated to the renewal and preservation of the fascinating repertoire of traditional Cantonese opera (it is extremely worth booking tickets for one of the performances in the main or chamber hall); the K11a large space similar to the kunsthalles European and with a particular focus on the most recent local art; and the Hong Kong Palace Museum, twinned with that of Beijing and in which classical art exhibitions from the fabulous funds of the Chinese capital rotate. To end the day, and without yet crossing back to the island, you should not miss the evening stroll along the Tsim Sha Tsui promenade and grab a seat in its stands, among locals and tourists from all over China, for the free show of light and sound: at eight at night he orchestrates a (again) colossal choreography of images and music using the facades of the skyscrapers on the opposite bank as screens. You don’t have to be a fan of this type of spectacle to be overwhelmed by the enormous power of the megashow.

The building of the futuristic XiQu Center, West Kowloon district of Hong Kong. Bob Henry (UCG / Universal Images / Getty)

Back on the island, and in a city that is changing rapidly, new openings of cultural spaces and private galleries are taking place. In the Central area, the new jewel in the crown is the Tai Kwun complex, around what was the central police station in colonial times. Around it, the architecture studio Herzog & De Meuron has once again been in charge of organizing a new complex of exhibition halls, theaters and auditoriums, which also houses private galleries such as the pioneering Ora Ora, a good place to see contemporary art. quality asian. It is a good start to explore other world-renowned galleries based in the city, such as Gagosian, Hauser & Wirth or White Cube. In a city where every square meter is worth gold, many are grouped together in mini skyscrapers specialized in the field, such as the Pedder Building or the brand new H Queens: It is not a bad idea to take the elevator to the roof and then go down on foot to browse the exhibitions in the different galleries located on their private floors: a different, vertical version of the gallery hopping or walk from gallery to gallery in other Western cities such as New York, London or Berlin.

They would also remain to visit independent spaces such as Videotagededicated, above all, to video art, or For Sitewith excellent temporary exhibitions in the Quarry Bay district.

View of the central hall of the K11 shopping center in Hong Kong. Marc Fernandes (NurPhoto/Getty Images)

But in a city as densely populated as Hong Kong, some fresh air and greenery are sometimes appreciated, and we can find them in the gardens and serene contemporary spaces of the Asian Society, built on terraces taking advantage of the old magazines and ammunition warehouses of the British Army in colonial times. The mix of old colonial buildings and contemporary architecture, its exhibition halls and gardens on different levels and the views of the forest of skyscrapers from the windows of its elegant Ammo restaurant They are a good emblem of Hong Kong’s ability to reinvent itself and combine the traditional and the futuristic. A world-city that is not content with being the financial and economic engine of China and is quickly making a name for itself in the global artistic circuit.

Javier Montes He is a writer. His last published novel is Fire Light (Anagrama, 2020).

