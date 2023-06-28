scornan exclusive of Xboxcould be heading to PlayStation in the near future, since the official account of Twitter of the game has been hinting at some not-so-subtle clues. You will no doubt be aware of the triangle, circle, cross and square logo of sony for the brand PlayStationsomething to which the official Twitter account of scorn refers.
Here is the triangle…
In shadows cast and darkness deep,
A shape emerges from secrets to keep.
Three edges meet, they intertwine,
Within their grasp, sorrow does entwine.
—Scorn (@scorn_game) June 25, 2023
In cast shadows and deep darkness, A shape emerges from the secrets to be kept. Three edges meet, intertwine, Within their reach, pain intertwines.
And here is the strikethrough, or if you prefer, X, the twenty-fourth letter of the alphabet and the sign used to mark treasures on a map or multiply numbers.
I am a variable, mysterious, and unknown, I leave my mark, a treasure shown.
The 24th of my kind, my power multiples, a target, a letter of only two lines.
—Scorn (@scorn_game) June 27, 2023
I am variable, mysterious and unknown, I leave my mark, a treasure shown. The 24 of my species, my power is multiplied, a target, a card of only two lines.
This one is a bit more obtuse, it’s the word “circle” in Morse code.
—Scorn (@scorn_game) June 26, 2023
So we only need the square and we will have the complete set.
If you need to be reminded what it is scornand frankly, if you saw it the first time, you probably don’t need it, here is the launch trailer.
Via: Twitter
Editor’s note: I love when they do this kind of thing, even if someone finds the solution and ruins it for others :B
