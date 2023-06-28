scornan exclusive of Xboxcould be heading to PlayStation in the near future, since the official account of Twitter of the game has been hinting at some not-so-subtle clues. You will no doubt be aware of the triangle, circle, cross and square logo of sony for the brand PlayStationsomething to which the official Twitter account of scorn refers.

Here is the triangle…

In shadows cast and darkness deep,

A shape emerges from secrets to keep. Three edges meet, they intertwine,

Within their grasp, sorrow does entwine. —Scorn (@scorn_game) June 25, 2023

And here is the strikethrough, or if you prefer, X, the twenty-fourth letter of the alphabet and the sign used to mark treasures on a map or multiply numbers.

I am a variable, mysterious, and unknown, I leave my mark, a treasure shown. The 24th of my kind, my power multiples, a target, a letter of only two lines. —Scorn (@scorn_game) June 27, 2023

