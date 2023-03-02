Hasbro has launched for the first time on Instagram a real international investigation of Cluedo, the popular board game, which started on March 1 and will last throughout the month. It will see followers of all countries turn into detectives, in search of the solution to the most famous of crimes. Starting March 2, investigators will be able to begin gathering evidence about the Italian Instagram page, virtually meet with suspects, and attempt to solve the case. Fans will also be able to follow weekly reports of the investigation’s progress on Instagram by Ashley Flowers, New York Times bestselling author and host of the #1 true crime podcast. Starring the classic Cluedo characters: Doctor Black, Miss Scarlett, Colonel Mustard, Mayor Green, Chef White, Lawyer Peacock and Professor Plum, made in Unreal Engine and with motion capture technology.

Every day, Cluedo’s profile will share new evidence, statements and alibis from suspects and witnesses, as well as reports and twists. Special partners in the McLaren investigation are American luxury fashion brand Halston and smart home security systems supplier Ring. “By expanding the storytelling across multiple digital and physical formats, we are breaking new ground for the classic murder game,” said Adam Biehl, SVP and general manager of Hasbro Gaming. “We are thrilled to offer fans around the world the opportunity to see, for the first time ever, their favorite Cluedo characters, icons of the game, experience even off the board an immersive experience and an intriguing investigation like never before”.