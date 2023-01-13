By far one of the most anticipated games of the industry’s current generation is GTA VI, given that it will mean the evolution of the sandboxes that Rockstar Games always raise the flag higher. In fact, months ago something very controversial happened with the game, since a lot of information was leaked, including early images of the beta version.

Now, new information has emerged regarding its release, which gives fans hope that they will be able to see a trailer for it. 2023, since its window indicates that it would not take long for the development to be completed. According to a journalist from Axiosthe owners of the saga would have mentioned that the game will arrive in the fiscal year 2024.

a few days ago, Take-Two mentioned that they expect to see an annual growth rate of 14% during the aforementioned fiscal year, which begins on April 1, 2023 and ends the March 31, 2024. And before this statement, industry analysts are beginning to believe that this growth is due to the fact that the open world game will arrive in that period.

This says an analyst jefferies:

There are only a handful of titles that can…give management the confidence to publish such strong guidance; we believe that there is at least one set of Rockstar IPs that will be released by the fiscal year of 2024.

It is worth commenting that certain rumors have arisen that there will be a remake of the first Red Dead Redemption, and unlike the remasters that were made from gta a few months ago, this could be done with the engine of its sequel. That could be the game that raises the percentage of Take-Two during the new fiscal period.

Via: Axios

Editor’s note: It would be nice if the game came out during that period, but the truth is unlikely, I believe more that rumor of the Red Dead Redemption remake. We’ll see what happens over the next few months.