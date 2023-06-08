Metroid Prime 4 has been one of the greatest mysteries of the age of nintendoswitch. The game was announced in 2017, but development was restarted from scratch in 2019, with Retro Studios, the original developer of the series, once again in charge. Since then, Nintendo has confirmed the development of the game on a few occasions, but has not offered any concrete information about it. However, some fans on the Gaming Leaks and Rumors subreddit seem to think that might be changing, as the game is now listed on the store. MyNintendo in the United Kingdom. It should be noted that there is some debate as to how long the game has been listed.

By itself, this is not much information, but Nintendo hasn’t announced a major release for the 2023 holiday season. In fact, plans for Nintendo after the release of Pikmin 4 in July they are a great mystery. There is a lot of speculation that the company is preparing to launch a new console in early 2024, and Metroid Prime 4 could be a great game to close the era of switches. metroid has never been one of the best-selling games of Nintendoso it would probably make more sense to release the game before the new console, rather than it being a launch title.

While fans have been patiently waiting for the release of Metroid Prime 4,nintendoswitch has given fans of the series a lot to enjoy! Metroid Dread offered a new 2D installment of the series in 2021, while Metroid Prime Remastered had a surprise release earlier this year. Both games were very well received by critics, and even Metroid Dread set a new sales record for the series.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: When it finally launches, hopefully Metroid Prime 4 meet expectations. Almost 16 years have passed since the release of Metroid Prime 3: Corruption, and fans can’t wait to see where the Retro Studios series will take it next. It’s hard to say if the end is finally in sight, but the timing seems right!