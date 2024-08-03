Today, EA SPORTS unveiled the third Deep Dive for EA SPORTS FC 25, dedicated to the features of Clubs. This new in-depth study introduces several new features that promise to revolutionize the gaming experience of the most famous football game.

Clubs Rush offers an online gaming experience with 5v5 challenges. Players can form teams with friends or join other players of the same skill level. Each win earns a Victory Point for the club, increasing the Rush rank and bringing the team closer to exciting seasonal rewards.

The Clubhouse is the new hub for social interaction and customization within Clubs. This space is the ideal place for the team, where the Club identity is showcased along with teammates, who will appear in the locker room when they join the mode.

Below is the Third Deep Dive

Growing your club and unlocking bigger budgets for facilities is done through the club reputation system. This budget can be allocated to improving different facilities such as the weight room, new PlayStyles or even a shooting coach.





As the developers explain, losing matches decreases the number of chances to stay in the division you belong to. Once all of them have been exhausted, the club will enter a Relegation Battle, a single match that will determine whether the club manages to avoid relegation or is relegated to a lower division.