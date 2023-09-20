Clubs | Mari Hatakka as the new CEO of the background company of the Tavastia club

Juhani Merimaa, who is retiring from the position of CEO, says he is satisfied with the choice.

Helsinki the background company of the iconic Tavastia club Helsingin Rock and Roll oy has appointed its new CEO Mari Hatakan.

The Tavastia club told about it in a press release published on Wednesday. Tavastia also informs that he has started as the background company’s new restaurant operations manager in August Kaisa Laulajainen.

Hataka the current CEO will take up his position on January 1, 2024 Juhani Merimaan and the chairman of the board Pekka Görman’s transitioning to retirement.

In the press release, Hatakka says that managing Tavastia is an honor for him. He plans to continue the tradition of the legendary club and nurture its unique relationship with artists together with the rest of the team.

“I want to make sure that in the future Tavastia will be the most interesting concert venue in Finland and that it will be able to meet the wishes and expectations of the audience as the world changes,” Hatakka says in the press release.

Merimaa says that she is very satisfied with the choice.

“It is a great honor that Mari Hatakka has accepted the task. Hatakka is a very versatile expert in the field of culture, who is a well-known and well-liked person in the field. It’s great to have him join our company,” says Merimaa.

Mari Hatakka has a doctorate in philosophy and a master’s degree in economics. He has diverse experience in the cultural sector, for example as Tiket’s sales director, Flow Festival’s marketing manager, Lippupiste’s sales director and cultural service manager of Espoo’s cultural houses and services, the release states.

Hatakka has worked as an artist in the band Topi Sorsakoski & Agents and as a background singer and dancer in, for example, Leningrad Cowboys and Laika & Cosmonauts.

Merimaa and Görman, the founders of the background company of the Tavastia club, will continue on the company’s board and Nina Hartikainen continue as business manager.

Correction 20.9. 20:26: Kaisa Laulajainen is the new restaurant operations manager, not the restaurant manager.