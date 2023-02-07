Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

Our clubs entered a race against time to complete new registrations in the last hours before closing the door to the winter transfer market at five o’clock tomorrow evening, as they seek to enhance their strength in the second and last half of the season.

And after a start that lacked enthusiasm at the beginning of the winter transfer market, things have started to get hotter in recent days, especially at the level of clubs that are at the forefront of the ADNOC Professional League standings, or looking to escape from the relegation danger zone.

In total, until yesterday, the clubs included more than 30 players, the largest share was on the side of Al-Nasr, including seven players, the last of whom was Hamdan Al-Kamali, who came from Al-Ahly youth, along with Benel Malaba, Samir Mimishevich, Abdulaziz Sanqour, Sultan Al-Shamsi, Saud Abdul-Razzaq and Muhammad. Burgos.

The Al Dhafra and Dibba Al Fujairah teams also included about 6 players each, in a last attempt to escape the specter of relegation.

While the front teams were satisfied with very limited deals, awaiting the developments that would appear, as Al Wasl is close to including foreign players, to compensate for the departure of the Brazilian duo Gilberto Oliveira and Jefferson, while the leaders of Al Ahly youth are looking for an attempt to include a foreign player with specifications that constitute technical support or otherwise by continuing the squad. Current, while there is anticipation of movements from Al Ain, who contented themselves with the Croatian Tin Jedvage to strengthen the defense line.