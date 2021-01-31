Dubai (Union)

The Arab Gulf Football League clubs asked the Professional League to intervene and address the Football Association regarding the repetition of influential referee’s mistakes. During the executive directors ’meeting, the clubs expressed their dissatisfaction with the influential refereeing errors, and they expressed solidarity with the Al Wasl case regarding the need to circulate the referee’s list on them. The mechanism through which the wrongful referee is punished, in addition to asking the clubs to intervene by the Football Association and the Professional League, to find out the mechanism of work of the referees management, in relation to the development programs for judges, especially the referees of the video and the arena.

The Professional League, in consultation and coordination with the Football Association, transfers the opinions of the clubs to reach solutions that satisfy all parties, in light of the demands to circulate the new referee list.

The sources pointed out that the increasing influential arbitration errors aroused the discontent of the clubs, which they expressed during the last meeting, on the sidelines of Al Wasl’s request to the League, to intervene in his crisis with the committee and the federation, due to the expulsion of Lima in the Bani Yas match.