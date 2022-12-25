This December 24, the Liga MX clubs and soccer players sent messages through their social networks to wish the fans a Merry Christmas. Club América took advantage of the occasion and published a video in which players like Óscar Jiménez, Israel Reyes and Jonathan dos Santos sent their best wishes to the fans of the Águilas.
Pumas was another of the teams that made a Christmas publication through their social networks. The blue and gold outfit wished their fans a Merry Christmas with a photo of Goyo, their famous bottarga, dressed in a Santa Claus outfit.
In the same sense, Rayados de Monterrey published a video on their networks in which elements such as Erick Aguirre, Esteban Andrada and Rodrigo Aguirre send a special message to the fans of the Sultana del Norte club.
Cruz Azul, in his account, sent a more traditional message and wished the cement fans happy holidays. La Máquina Celesta wished its fans to have a great dinner and celebrate in the company of their loved ones.
Toluca published a much more elaborate message. In this you can see the first team players gathered together, living together and listening to the technical director Ignacio Ambriz while he offers a few words. Santa Claus himself appears in this video.
Pachuca also published a Christmas message for their fans. Defender Miguel Tapias participated in this, wishing the followers of Los Tuzos happy holidays.
