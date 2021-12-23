Home page politics

Clubs and discos are reopening in Schleswig-Holstein. The guests must follow the 2Gplus rule © Philipp von Ditfurth / dpa

In Schleswig-Holstein, clubs and discos are only allowed to open at half capacity from December 28th.

Kiel – At the same time, there is a mask requirement and that also applies to dancing, as emerges from the new state corona ordinance passed by the cabinet in Kiel on Thursday. In addition, 2G plus continues to apply – only vaccinated and recovered people are allowed access if they present a current corona test.

A maximum of 1000 guests are allowed. However, they are only allowed to consume their drinks or food at fixed standing or sitting places at tables. The capacity restrictions, 2G plus and mask requirement also apply to dance parties, balls or similar events in restaurants. In addition, the new Corona regulation prohibits major events such as concerts or in the sports area with more than 1000 spectators inside and outside. (dpa)