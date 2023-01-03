Labyad already missed the last phase at Ajax due to an injury to his knee. Since then he has been without a club and has worked individually on his recovery. Labyad had to be operated on and was therefore sidelined. Labyad will train with the first team and Jong FC Utrecht in the coming weeks. There is currently no question of a renewed collaboration.

The born Utrechter already played for Utrecht for a season and a half in 2017 and 2018. In that period he came to 58 appearances, in which he scored twenty times and gave sixteen assists. He earned a dream transfer to Ajax, where he again started working with Erik ten Hag. In Amsterdam he played 54 games in four seasons, with thirteen goals and ten assists as a result.

Labyad made his debut with PSV in 2010 at the age of sixteen and was known as one of the most promising talents in the Netherlands. However, a real breakthrough in Eindhoven failed to materialise. Before Labyad ended up in Utrecht, he played for Sporting CP, Fulham and Vitesse. The midfielder was rented out to the latter two clubs. See also Live: Fábio Faria speaks to the Chamber committee

#Clubless #Zakaria #Labyad #turns #Utrecht #exAjacied #condition