Social network Clubhouse will launch an official application for the Android operating system. This is reported Online companies.

For about a year, the official app was only available to users of the iOS system. From May 9, the application will be available to users in the United States, and within a few weeks the social network will launch it around the world.

“Our plan over the next few weeks is to gather community feedback, fix any issues we see, and work on adding a few final features,” the company said.

In April, hackers leaked the data of 1.3 million users of the Clubhouse social network. Among the data leaked into the network are names, surnames, links to photos in profiles, as well as information about user accounts in other social networks.

Clubhouse is a new social network that can only be registered with an invitation. The service quickly gained worldwide popularity largely due to the attention to it of celebrities, in particular the founder of SpaceX Elon Musk.