Thuringia’s Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow wanted to be relaxed and cool in a panel discussion at Clubhouse. Now the app chat about Candy Crush and Angela Merkel is his undoing.

Clubhouse is currently on everyone’s lips, the live talk app is causing a huge hype. Since the beginning of January Audio-only app Clubhouse now also in Germany available. So far it is App just Apple users reserved, but also Android users can hope*, as echo24.de* reported. Politicians like Manuela Schwesig or Christian Lindner chat here. You can only get in via the invitation of an existing member. But there is a catch: Data protection activists warn against the app*.

Clubhouse: Talk app from the USA with drastic consequences for Bodo Ramelow

What’s the matter? In the Social media app Clubhouse from the USA* users can contact Panel discussions participate. You can get into Audio discussion boards Get involved on various topics and join the discussion – if the initiators of the group allow it. It’s like a kind of conference call or, for the silent audience, like a lecture. But is anonymous and private Clubhouse therefore not. Somebody who forgot that at last was Thuringia’s Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow (64). The politician chatted in the App blithely from the sewing box – with drastic consequences!

The Panel discussion in the Clubhouse appthat for Bodo Ramelow was fatal, was called “Trash und Feuilleton”. According to welt.de In the course of the conversation, 2,000 to 3,000 people joined the group. And yet: The politician probably assumed that his casual words in this one were not meant very seriously Clubhouse round wouldn’t be put on the gold scales on Friday evening. But far from it.

Clubhouse talk is Bodo Ramelow’s undoing – because of these statements

And so reported Bodo Ramelow in the Clubhouse talk show of the Corona peaks from the federal and state governments, where discussions are often held for hours – sometimes until late in the evening. Thuringia’s Prime Minister gave in the Audio-only app freely admit that he would also like to “Candy crush“Play games on his smartphone. He creates loud welt.de up to ten levels. In addition, Ramelow called the Chancellor during his casual chat “Merkelchen“. That reports the German press agency. He is also said to have sung a song.

Bodo Ramelow is under criticism after his statements in the Clubhouse app. © Bodo Schackow / dpa-Zentralbild / dpa

The utterances of Bodo Ramelow at Clubhouse now have consequences for the politician, because there is harsh criticism from several sides. It doesn’t stop after the Thuringian Prime Minister had apologized for his “Merkelchen” statement. “To belittle the name of the Chancellor was an act of male ignorance. For this, I sincerely apologize, ”said Ramelow – again in one Clubhouse talk show – On Sunday. Ramelow sees no problem in his Candy Crush confession. It’s no secret, others would play Sudoku or crochet when the conference was idle.

Clubhouse Talk: Ramelow is playing Candy Crush – with these Corona numbers in Thuringia

Other Politician – Among other things, answered Thuringia’s CDU leader Christian Hirte to word – see it differently and speak after that Clubhouse talk of irresponsibility. When fighting the Corona pandemic it’s a matter of life and death. The fact is: In Thuringia, the corona situation is particularly dramatic. Thuringia and Saxony-Anhalt have the highest with a value of 204 Seven-day incidence in Germany (as of January 25). After pictureAccording to information, Thuringia is the second worst after Saxony in terms of corona deaths per 100,000 inhabitants (Thuringia: 81.2; Saxony 130.3).

App Clubhouse genre Social network app / live talk app developer Alpha exploration operating system iOS (Apple)

Bodo Ramelow at least took out of his Clubhouse experience with that he himself in a funny way App one or the other statement should be. He shared his conclusion directly in one Panel discussion: “From now on, when I turn on this format now, I notice that in the back of my mind I have the learning curve from the day before yesterday and yesterday,” said the politician. *echo24.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network

List of rubric lists: © Bodo Schackow / dpa-Zentralbild / dpa