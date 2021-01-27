Ramelow pursues his “Merkelchen” ridicule. Likewise, that he probably likes to play around during corona crisis talks. Now the criticism of Thuringia’s Prime Minister comes really thick.

Bodo Ramelow (Left) stands because of a belittling remark about Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) Under fire.

stands because of a belittling remark about Chancellor Under fire. That too Smartphone games while more important Corona consultations he is resented.

while more important he is resented. CSU General Secretary Markus Blume even brings one now resignation of the Thuringian Prime Minister comes into play.

Berlin – The “candy crush” scandal surrounding Thuringia’s Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow Now really draws circles! CDU * Secretary General Paul Ziemiak thinks the Left * politician is “Obviously not suitable”to at Corona crisis peaks with Chancellor Angela Merkel *. “Words fail me – that is completely unacceptable,” he said picture.

CSU * Secretary General will be even sharper Markus Blume. In conversation with the paper, he even put the Ramelow down resignation Near. “If he wants to tell us that he is tired of his office, then he should simply resign, then he has a lot of time to play.” Ziemiak demanded: “He should apologize to his colleagues and especially to the population of Thuringia. “

Ramelow had spoken during the last federal-state deliberations “Candy Crush” Having played on his smartphone. Ironically in one round in the currently hyped iPhone app “Clubhouse” he had this admission. For the fact that he is also from “Clubhouse” “Merkelchen” spoke, he has already apologized on Twitter.

Ramelow quite frankly on “Clubhouse” – a blow against the culture of debate on the app?

The app lives from the fact that participants orally exchange – either as in a conference call or to listen to lectures. A Video function there is not any. Thousands of such rooms are available for this – many too Celebrities talk in the app. Perhaps because the environment is more informal, observers believe – and some have already suspected that Ramelow could have damaged this culture of debate with his mistake and that people from public life are now paying more attention to what they think of “clubhouse” say.

Beginning of 2020, in Corona*-Year Number one, "Clubhouse" came on the market. As recently as last May, the app only had around 1500 users, now there are almost two million with a rapidly increasing tendency. In the Apple * App, it is currently number one among downloads in the "social networks" category. It has the touch of the exclusive: You can only get in by personal invitation from an already registered user; the app is currently not available for Android. According to the manufacturers, this version should be tackled soon.