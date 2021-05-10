The beta version of the Clubhouse audio social network now available to US Android users and it will reach the rest of the countries in the coming weeks, although it will maintain its invitation system.

In this preliminary phase, before its definitive opening, the company will collect the opinion of the users to improve the tools and study the payment system and the creation of clubs.

Clubhouse launched a beta for some Android testers in early May, but the company announced this Sunday on Twitter that it is extending the service to anyone who uses this system.

To maintain a certain air of exclusivity, to enter through the Android door The interested party must receive an invitation from another user with an existing account on the social network.

The application now also available on Android.

The social network ensures that it maintains its structure of entry by invitation to maintain a “measured approach to growth” with the aim of “building a more sustainable structure”, as indicated on Twitter.

In addition, the social network based on audio rooms he intends with this that each new member of the community can bring “close friends” that little by little they will be added to the new structure.

According to Clubhouse details on its blog, The beta is now available to users in the United States, but the company will expand availability to other English-speaking countries and subsequently to the rest of the world for the next few weeks.

Clubhouse ensures that it will be dedicated to collecting user feedback, fixing any errors they identify, and adding new tools such as payments and creating clubs.

Also, the company has announced that as summer approaches they plan “add millions of people to the iOS waiting list “and add support for more languages ​​and more accessibility tools.

Out of time

For analysts, the firm took too long its jump to Android, something that gave Facebook and Twitter time to implement similar functions in its very popular mobile applications.

In addition, in recent weeks, Telegram, Spotify and even LinkedIn have also been encouraged to test the format, who announced a similar system so that visitors have a new option.

Thus, instead of advancing with an advantage over its competitors, Clubhouse, which invented this new way, you will have to compete with your imitators and convince new users that his option is better than those of other rivals.

To this is added that the installation of Clubhouse It has fallen precipitously on iOS in recent weeks and it seems more like a fad of the past than an application that many are hoping to be able to use on Android.

However, a drop in downloads doesn’t necessarily mean you’re losing your audience. Clubhouse has 10 million users as of mid-February, the last time the company provided an update.

Also, by running by invite-only, new users earlier in the year may have used up their initial two invites quickly, causing downloads to drop in March.

SL